Loke defends Negri Sembilan DAP chairman’s post

Anthony Loke has retained his post as the chairman of Negri Sembilan DAP. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Oct 22 ― Seremban Member of Parliament Anthony Loke Siew Fook retained his post as the chairman of Negri Sembilan DAP, after the party's delegates voted for him in the Negri Sembilan DAP Convention and Election for the 18th term at the Klana Resort here, yesterday.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, has held the post since 2004.

P. Gunasekaran and Cha Kee Chin also retained their posts as deputy chairman and secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, Nilai assemblyman J. Arul Kumar, who is also State Human Resource, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman was appointed as state DAP organisation secretary.

A total of 393 party delegates were present at the convention and state-level elections which is held once every three years. ― Bernama