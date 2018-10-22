Wee Wern bags fourth PSA title in Gold Coast

Wee Wern proved that she is in still top of her game by taking only 24 minutes to beat world number 77, Jessica Turnbull of Australia, 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6 in the final at Carrara Squash Centre in Gold Coast. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― National women’s squash player, Low Wee Wern continued her splendid form in the international stage by winning her fourth PSA Tour title at the 2018 Queensland Open Squash Tournament in Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday.

The former world number five player who was forced to take a twenty months lay-off due to a serious knee injury, proved that she is in still top of her game by taking only 24 minutes to beat world number 77, Jessica Turnbull of Australia, 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6 in the final at Carrara Squash Centre in Gold Coast.

It was Wee Wern's third victory on Australian soil this year, having won the Tasmanian Open and also the Australian Open besides the Malaysian Open on July.

“It's my third tournament in Australia in a row and three wins out of three, so I can't complain really.

“It's (my form) that has been up and down, I've had a few good matches but in some of the matches I struggled to find my game, so it is a bit on and off at this point and time but I can't really complain being out for 20 months and not really knowing what to expect,” Wee Wern was quoted as saying in the Queensland squash website.

“I'm up to 54 (in the world) this month with three tournaments in my calendar, so I played the Queensland Open to get more tournaments and more ranking points to hopefully get me up to the top 50 in the world,” the 28-year-old Penangite added. ― Bernama