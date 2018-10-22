Video game releases: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Just Dance 2019’ and more

'Red Dead Redemption 2' follows the outlaw adventures of fictional character Arthur Morgan. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 — Stardew Valley for iOS, a second irreverent Party Hard stealth action game, frantic extreme sport Lethal League Blitz, anime fighter My Hero One’s Justice, underdog indie Mysterious Realms and the latest edition of annual dance fest, Just Dance 2019 — all cram themselves into a week where other releases fear to tread thanks to the dominance of Wild West commercial epic Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One from October 26

Expectations are extremely high for this tentpole release from the Grand Theft Auto studio network, which carries similar presumptions of a sprawling, standard-setting single player and expansive multiplayer sandbox, set in the sunset years of the Wild West outlaw era.

Just Dance 2019

For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360 from October 23

Dance along to over 35 additions to the Just Dance library — from Corona’s Rhythm of the Night to the Coco movie’s Un Poco Loco — using console controllers or mobile phones to mimic on-screen choreography.

More songs available with a Just Dance Unlimited subscription.

Stardew Valley

For iOS from October 24

The charming farming and village life sim gets its mobile debut, with plants to grow, livestock to raise, caverns to explore and friendships to make, and all the other features from the PC’s current version 1.3 (apart from multiplayer.) Progress can be transferred from unmodified PC games via iTunes sync.

Lethal League Blitz

For PC from October 24 (PS4, XBO and Switch in northern Spring 2019

The kinetic sports brawler gets a pumped-up sequel that boasts new arenas, new characters, a new event-based story mode, and a new chance to knock opponents over with a charged-up ball during increasingly intense matches.

Mysterious Realms

For PC from October 25

Lead a team of heroes on a retro-style adventure through a deadly world, using colored crystals and special abilities in battle.

Party Hard 2

For PC from October 25

The Party Hard universe has already expanded since it emerged in 2015, with management sim spin-off Party Hard Tycoon; similarly, this sequel involves shutting down not just raucous parties but also crime syndicates and even alien invasions. The original game eventually released for consoles and has a mobile edition in development.

My Hero One’s Justice

For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One from October 26. In Japan since August

Based on the My Hero Academia comic book and cartoon franchise, this fighting game boasts a slew of series characters toting powerful attacks, aided by sidekicks, and mid-fight environmental destruction from the publisher (but not the developer) of Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm games, and February 2019 ensemble Jump Force. — AFP-Relaxnews