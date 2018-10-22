‘Halloween’ scares up big box-office numbers in North America

'Halloween' took US$77.5 million in estimated ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 — North American moviegoers really like to be scared, and Universal gleefully accommodated them this weekend as its new release Halloween registered an impressive US$77.5 million (RM322.28 million) in estimated ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

That strong three-day number gave the film the second-best opening ever for an October, trailing only Venom, which earlier this month booked an US$80-million opening, according to HollywoodReporter.com.

Universal executives could be excused for a bit of gloating — they produced Halloween for a microscopic US$10 million.

Halloween recounts the return of a homicidal masked figure (Nick Castle) 40 years after he set off on a bloody Halloween night killing spree.

Jamie Lee Curtis again stars as Laurie Strode, sole survivor of that spree.

Holding tight in second spot was Warner Bros.’s musical drama A Star Is Born, with ticket sales of US$19.3 million.

The film, the third remake of a 1937 movie, was directed by Bradley Cooper.

He plays a hard-drinking musician who falls in love with a young singer (Lady Gaga), only to see her star rise as his plunges.

Sony’s Venom was not far behind, taking in US$18.1 million as it approaches US$500 million globally. Tom Hardy stars as a journalist who becomes the superpowerful host for an alien creature.

In fourth was another seasonal offering, Sony’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, at US$9.7 million. The family-friendly sequel, based on the R.L. Stine children’s books, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and Madison Iseman.

Fifth spot went to Universal’s astronaut drama First Man, at US$8.6 million. The film, directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling, recounts Neil Armstrong’s historic journey to the moon in 1969.

Rounding out this weekend’s top 10 were:

The Hate U Give (US$7.5 million)

Smallfoot (US$6.6 million)

Night School (US$5 million)

Bad Times at the El Royale (US$3.3 million)

The Old Man & The Gun (US$2.1 million). — AFP