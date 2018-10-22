This week in video game trailers: ‘Pokémon’ ,‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Fortnite’ and more

Two of the Pokémon pantheon's cutest characters receive custom hairstyles in 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!' and 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!'. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 — A roaring quadbike crash lands into Fortnite and horses are introduced to Farming Simulator 19, bandits saddle up for Red Dead Redemption 2 and trainers gain new levels of mastery in Pokémon Let’s Go; meanwhile, space pirates contend with a shoeless security guard in Skin Deep, Sean Bean plays a ruthless rival in Hitman 2 and Battlefield V defends itself against Call of Duty with a single player campaign.

As well as a trailer looking at the two games’ general features, players of November 16th’s near-identical Nintendo Switch games Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can look forward to making their human characters more skilled than ever.

Meanwhile, mobile exploration game Pokémon GO added a fourth generation of cute creatures to find.

Blendo Games’ stylish short Thirty Flights of Loving was the aftermath of a heist gone wrong; Quadrilateral Cowboy stalked adjacent territory with corporate espionage and computer hacking.

This time, Skin Deep takes stealth and shooting to the stars courtesy of an insurance company’s deep-frozen security guard.

Heading to Windows PC with a release date to be announced.

Speaking of stealthy sneaking, this glossy Hitman sequel is headed for a November 13 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC; this time around there’s some celebrity involvement, with film and TV actor Sean Bean from Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings playing a menacing adversary during a 10-day limited time mission that starts November 20 (when Battlefield V launches.)

In contrast to the first trailer, which was all about powerful industrial machinery and thumping beats this ranch-style follow-up emphasizes a new addition to the expanding Farming Simulator animal family: horses, both as personal transport and as livestock that can be trained.

Launching November 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Mac and PC.

A powerful quad bike with room for two and the ability to smash its way through (or boost over) fortifications was dropped into Battle Royale spectacular Fortnite this week, propelling other players into the air or even, with enough boost, propelling itself across the skies.

Available now across Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives October 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the focus is on the single player storyline set in the Wild West.

Players will take on the role of Arthur Morgan, member of a gang led by Dutch van der Linde, a bold robber and returning character from 2010’s Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 hit Red Dead Redemption.

The new trailer for Battlefield V examines some of the single-player adventures in its War Stories mode, dedicated to some little-known episodes of World War 2, inspired by historical events.

Set for release November 20. — AFP-Relaxnews