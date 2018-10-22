Starbucks brings delivery to more cities across China

Starbucks in Beijing. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Oct 22 — Starbucks is expanding its delivery service in China, as the coffee-drinking culture gains traction.

After launching “Starbucks Delivers” in Shanghai and Beijing this summer, consumers in nine cities across the country will also be able to get their lattes and macchiatos delivered straight to their homes or offices as of October 22.

Consumers will be able to place their orders via Alibaba’s on-demand delivery platform Ele.me.

While China has always been a tea-drinking culture, coffee is becoming increasingly popular, with consumption growing at an average annual rate of 16 per cent, says Alibaba in a statement made from their corporate news website Alizila.

Both hot and cold drinks are packaged in spill-proof lids, tamper-proofing packaging seals, and delivered in containers designed to maintain optimal temperatures for food safety.

Starbucks delivery is also available in the US and Canada via third-party delivery services. — AFP-Relaxnews