The best STEM toys to buy this Christmas

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — The trend for STEM toys continues this Christmas, with toy giants Hamleys, Amazon, Walmart, and Target all including a selection on their top toy lists this year. Standing for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, here we round up the most popular STEM toys that kids of all ages will be asking for this Christmas.

Little Tikes STEM Jr.TM Wonder LabTM

Encourage their curiosity early with the STEM Jr.TM Wonder LabTM, the only STEM lab built for preschoolers. The set comes with 20 fun experiments for kids to start learning about science, all of which use everyday household ingredients to make things easier for mom and dad. A range of lab accessories are also included, while more than 40 lights and sounds will bring play to life and make learning even more fun.

Age 3 years plus.

US$119.99 (RM499)

GraviTrax Starter Set

For kids with an interest in science, the GraviTrax Starter Set comes with over 100 pieces for children to build their own track systems and learn about how the laws of physics affect construction. Children will be able to build a track system with curves, junctions, freefalls and even a cannon, and watch the marble included travel through the different points to get to the finish line.

Ages 8 plus

US$59.99 (RM249)

LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox

Kids can learn to code this Christmas with Vernie the Robot and the LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox. Just download the free LEGO BOOST app to a device and follow the step-by-step instructions to first build Vernie with over 840 LEGO® pieces, and then code him to watch him move and play a range of fun activities.

Ages 7 to 12.

US$159.99 (RM665)

Creativity for Kids Grow N’ Glow Terrarium

Those with green fingers will love the Grow N’ Glow Terrarium this Christmas. Children can turn the kit’s plastic mason-style jar into a mini habitat with real plants, adding glow-in-the-dark stickers to watch it light up at night. As well as the jar the set also includes potting mix and organic chia and wheatgrass seeds to teach kids about the biology of plants, as well as garden figurines and other decorative accessories so they can get creative.

Age 6 plus.

US$14.99 (RM62)

Crayola Color Chemistry Lab Set

The Crayola Color Chemistry Lab Set contains 50 fun experiments for kids to explore the science of color. All experiments have been devised and/or approved by real Crayola® scientists for a creative but educational chemistry set that sparks kids’ curiosity. The kit comes with an easy-to-read instruction booklet and enough Crayola® materials and supplies to do 16 experiments straight from the box, including volcano science projects.

Age 7 plus

US$24.00 (RM100) — AFP-Relaxnews