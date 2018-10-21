Perak sail into Malaysia cup final with 7-2 aggregate

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — Perak will be meeting Terengganu in the Unifi Malaysia Cup final when they defeated Sabah 7-2 in aggregate score after the second leg semi-finals at Likas Stadium here tonight.

Despite playing to a 2-2 draw in the away leg, Perak have the cushion of their comfortable 5-0 win in the first leg on Oct 7 at Perak Stadium to advance.

In the match tonight, Sabah led through Sabri Sahar in the 34th minute before Perak equalised in the 74th minute via a penalty taken by Gilmar Jose Da Silva Filho after he was knocked down by Sabah goalkeeper Rozaimie Rohim.

In the 80th minute, Gilmar dealt the hosts another shock when he slammed in his second goal.

Sabah equalised the score 2-2 in the 85th minute through a header by team captain Rawilson Batuil. — Bernama