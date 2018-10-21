M. Saravanan is new MIC deputy president

File photo of Datuk Seri G. Palanivel shaking hands with Datuk M. Saravanan (right) after launching the exhibition ‘The History of Batu Caves’ to commemorate the 125th anniversary celebration of Thaipusam, February 3, 2015. Saravanan was today declared the winner of the contest for the MIC deputy president’s post. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Tapah Member of Parliament Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was today declared the winner of the contest for the MIC deputy president’s post for the 2018-2021 term.

He garnered 9,391 votes and defeated former Perak MIC chairman Tan Sri M. Ramasamy, who obtained 5,270 votes.

The result was announced by MIC Election Committee chairman Tan Sri G. Rajoo during at a media conference at the MIC headquarters here.

He also announced the winners for the three vice-president posts. They are incumbent Datuk T. Mohan, who obtained 9,093 votes, former MIC Youth chief Datuk C. Sivaraajh (6,803 votes) and former MIC Central Working Committee member Datuk T. Murugiah (5,984 votes).

“About 58 per cent of the more than 26,000 MIC members who are eligible discharged their responsibility in yesterday’s party election, said Rajoo.

Among those elected to the 21 CWC seats are former Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan. — Bernama