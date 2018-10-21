MTUC calls on DOSH to issue stop work order on all hillslope projects in Penang

The construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — The Penang division of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) wants the Department of Occupational Health And Safety (DOSH) to issue a stop work order on all hill site developments in Penang until the developers concerned comply with soil erosion mitigating measures.

Its secretary K. Veeriah said action should also be taken against those responsible for breaching any law and regulations that resulted in the landslide at Bukit Kukus last Friday.

“DOSH should not, and cannot, compromise on the matter. We, further, call upon other relevant authorities to commence their own investigations in the matter so as to ensure a holistic probe of this unwarranted tragedy,” he said in a statement here today.

He expressed disappointment with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s statement that hill slope work-in-progress would not be stopped.

“Given the fact that there has not been any soil erosion mitigating measures taken at any of the hill slope developments in the state as reported, we are appalled at his stand on the matter. He (Chow) apparently, seems to be divorced from the possibilities of yet another unwarranted tragedy,” he said.

Veeriah also conveyed his condolences to families and friends of victims killed in the incident.

The landslide which was reported at 1.56 pm on Friday has up to now took the lives of seven foreign workers, while four were injured and three others are still trapped under the pile of earth.

The incident which occurred after heavy rain on Thursday evening involved a landslip under the cabin and workers’ quarters at the paired highway construction site at Bukit Kukus. — Bernama