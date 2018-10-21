Melaka cliffhanger in PKR race for No. 2, Azmin leading now

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 21 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Mohd Rafizi Ramli are neck and neck in the race for the PKR deputy president’s post after the party polls held in Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and seven divisions in Selangor.

Rafizi claimed to be in the lead after taking Perlis, Negri Sembilan and Melaka but the official results for Melaka, which held its elections yesterday, have been delayed by “glitches” in the party’s e-voting system.

Mohd Azmin, who is the incumbent, now appears to be in the lead after he secured 4,978 votes to defeat Rafizi (4,385) in the second leg of the Selangor PKR polls today, a Bernama report said.

The former Selangor Mentri Besar had the support of Gombak, Kuala Langat, PJ Utara and PJ Selatan; while Rafizi was backed by Klang, Puchong and Selayang.

Mohd Azmin now has a total of 14,315 votes in Selangor compared to 12,948 for Rafizi with six more divisions in the state going to the polls next Sunday.

The party polls in Selangor is held in three stages as it has the most members at 249,850. The last leg will involve Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat.

However, in Perlis today, Rafizi secured 400 votes to beat Mohamed Azmin by a margin of just 66 votes.

He also won by a narrow margin in Negri Sembilan last night, garnering 3,053 votes against Azmin’s 2,962.

The total vote tally now stands at 37,285 for Mohamed Azmin and 36,092 for Rafizi — a difference of 1,193 votes. The party polls have been conducted in 10 states, including Selangor.

Earlier yesterday, PKR election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din told Malay Mail that the results for Melaka, which has 9,387 eligible voters, and Negri Sembilan were not yet released because of “glitches” in the party’s e-voting system.

Asked to comment on a news report that a re-election will be held in Melaka, Rashid said: “We haven’t decided. There’s a delay because of technical glitches. We’re looking at that. Maybe by tomorrow, we’ll be clearer.”

The results of the polls in Negri Sembilan was released on the party’s election website at 6.30pm today.