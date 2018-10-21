Seventh landslide victim found without head, say police

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — The body of the seventh victim in the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong near here was found with the body separated from the head, buried under 10 metres of earth.

The body of Md Abdul Jalil, 34, was found at 4.50 pm in the border between sector two and three with both his arms missing.

Northeast District police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said however Md Abdul Jalil’s body was identified by his colleagues based on a webbed toe on his left leg.

“Police believed the victim could have been crushed by a boulder in the incident which caused the head and limbs to be severed from the body,” he told reporters at the location here.

From Friday to 8pm tonight, seven bodies had been found while three more victims were still feared buried in the landslide.

Che Zaimani said the search and rescue operation for three more missing victims comprising an Indonesian, Subairi and two Bangladeshis Ujal and Rahat would focus on sector two and three following detection by a canine unit (K-9) in the area.

In the landslide at the construction site of the paired highway project in Bukit Kukus on Friday, there were four injured victims made up of a Bangladeshi man and three Indonesian women.

Che Zaimani said the injured man, Shamim, 24, who was treated at Penang Hospital, was today transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital. He was reported to be in critical condition.

The police chief said the three injured Indonesian women, Wa Iri, 36, who is four months pregnant, Norazizah, 24 and Laduma, 46, were discharged from the hospital.

“Laduma, came forward as a landslide victim at the location today to provide information in the search and rescue operation,” he said.

The woman was earlier not listed among the landslide victims.

Che Zaimani said the search and rescue operation would continue tonight after discussion with the Fire and Rescue Department and the Mineral and Geoscience Department.

“The land here is found safe for search and rescue operation to continue looking for victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, Che Zaimani when contacted said the seven foreign workers killed in the incident did not have work permit to work in the country, while police have not found information on whether the injured victims have permit or not.

He said based on initial investigation with the contractor involved, the seven dead victims did not have passports or even expired personal identification documents. — Bernama