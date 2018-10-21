Report on drowning of six firemen by year end, says Fire and Rescue Dept

The coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night is pictured in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KAJANG, Oct 21 — The full report on the investigation into the drowning of six Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Underwater Rescue Unit (PPDA) divers in a former mining pool is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

JBPM director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said presently the investigation was still proceeding with an independent committee comprising academicians and underwater rescue experts.

“The committee is independent and is not influenced by JBPM or any its officers.

“JBPM is prepared to accept the findings of the report,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the 10th Four Corners Sports Championship (Sukep) at the National Institute of Evaluation (Inspen) here today.

In the Oct 3 incident, six PPDA personnel drowned while in a search and rescue operation to look for Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, 17, who was believed to have fallen into the pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) emerged as overall champions of Sukep which also involved the Malaysian Armed Forces, JBPM and the Administrative and Diplomatic Service Association.

The tournament was closed by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar. — Bernama