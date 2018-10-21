Relook transport plan, Wanita Umno tells Penang after latest landslide

Penang Wanita Umno head, Senator Norliza Abdul Rahim. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — Wanita Umno has urged the Penang state government to re-evaluate and postpone the mega projects under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) following the recurrence of landslides in the state.

Wanita Umno vice-president Datuk Norliza Abd Rahim said projects planned under the PTMP would involve risky and environmentally sensitive areas such as forest exploitation and marine fishing.

“We are surprised and saddened by the recent tragedy of landslides that killed foreign workers at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong on Friday. More sadly, the incident occurred almost a year after a similar disaster at the Tanjung Bungah construction site killed 11 people on October 21 last year.

“The status of PTMP now raises concerns among the people regarding their safety aspects following the recurrence of the landslide tragedy in the state,” she said in a statement, here today.

PTMP is a state government initiative involving an estimated cost of RM46 billion, involving the construction of underwater tunnels connecting parts of the island and mainland, highways, light rail transit, monorail and extensive bus connectivity, whose funding depends on property development on three proposed man-made islands, known as the Southern Penang Reclamation Scheme (PSRR).

Norliza, who is Penang Wanita Umno chief, said it was inappropriate for the state government to disregard the people’s concerns in the state and continue with the PTMP project. — Bernama