Only one ‘stubborn’ DAP ‘Datuk’ yet to apologise for accepting award, says Guan Eng

SEREMBAN, Oct 21 — DAP has yet to receive an apology from one of its members who was awarded ‘Datuk’ in Melaka recently.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the Melaka party leader need not return the award he had received but he only has to tender a public apology and a personal apology to the party.

“Another Melaka DAP recipient, Dr Wong Fort Pin has apologised publicly, similarly two Sabah leaders have also done so.

“Now the lone Melaka DAP recipient is still stubborn,” Lim told the media after opening the 18th Negri Sembilan DAP Convention here today.

Lim said the DAP member should give priority to party’s objective of serving and sacrificing for people and country and not for the pursuit of material and pleasure.

“The award of title is something noble and I am afraid they would forget the primary task of serving the people after having just served a few months,” he said.

Nonetheless, Lim did not mention the leader’s name even though it was clear he was referring to Bandar Hilir assemblyman cum State DAP chairman, Tey Kok Kiew.

Tey and Wong were conferred the Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka which carries the title Datuk in conjunction with the 80th birthday of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

Early this month, two Sabah DAP state ministers Stephen Wong and Frankie Poon were awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu which carries the title Datuk. — Bernama