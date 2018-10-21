I will quit if there is proof Warisan issued IC to illegals, says Leiking

Datuk Darell Leiking said he will quit the party if there is proof that Warisan had been giving out identity cards (IC) to illegal immigrants in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PENAMPANG, Oct 21 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking said he will quit the party if there is proof that Warisan had been giving out identity cards (IC) to illegal immigrants in the state.

He said he was tired of hearing the accusations and offered his assistance to solve the longstanding illegal immigrant problems in Sabah.

“We never gave ICs (to illegal immigrants). Warisan wants to rid Sabah of illegals.

“To supporters of the opposition and others who think that we (Warisan) issue ICs (to illegal immigrants), I am telling you that I want to save Sabah just like you. I want to help Sabah,” he told reporters after launching a career and education carnival here today.

The International Trade and Industry Minister who is also Penampang MP, said he was upset by the constant accusations hurled towards the party as the very people who had been blaming Warisan over this issue were the Kadazandusun community.

“They (Kadazandusuns) keep on blaming Warisan for doing this as if we are out to destroy the community .

“If you have proof (that Warisan had been issuing ICs to illegal immigrants), I want to work with you,” he said.

Leiking said the new government was trying to correct the problems which he claimed were created by the previous government and urged the people not to attack Warisan for the mistakes committed by the previous government.

He however welcomed criticisms if the new government failed to honour the promises to rid Sabah of illegal immigrants.

“Whack us (new government) on our failure to do our work. Whack us on our failure to bring good to Sabah,” he said. — Bernama