Airports to improve on-time performance next year, says Loke

SEREMBAN, Oct 21 — To ensure the efficiency of airports in the country, the Transport Ministry has set the performance indicator for on-time performance (OTP) at 85 per cent from next year.

Its Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said through the OTP, each flight should take off within 15 minutes of its scheduled time and if it exceeds the duration, it is considered late.

“At the moment, the average OTP achieved by airports in the country is about 80 per cent and we did not put a target of 100 per cent as we are aware there are unexpected factors such as weather conditions.

“But the target of at least 85 per cent is appropriate and we hope it would be met with the cooperation of all parties involved,” he told the media at the 18th Negri Sembilan DAP Convention here today.

Loke said apart from that, the ministry also emphasised on the cleanliness of all airport toilets.

“This is the most basic requirement as toilet cleanliness reflects our national image. If we cannot even maintain toilets, it would tarnish the country’s image in eyes of foreign tourists,” said Loke. — Bernama