MIC president describes current political landscape a boon

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran speaks during a press conference at MIC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on May 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran describes the current political landscape a boon for the party as it has more time to unite grassroot members under one umbrella to become a formidable opposition party under Barisan Nasional.

Vigneswaran said under his leadership, the party would now focus to reach out to its party members who were not on the electoral roll and get them to be registered.

“We want to concentrate on our own voters... every party division has election committee and we want to ensure our MIC members become voters in that respective area.

“As such the current political landscape is the best thing that could happen, we have more time for ourselves to do the things we want.

“We do not have to spend money for any programme now compared to last time where all we want is to run programmes explaining on the government policies to the Indian community,” he told reporters after opening the 31st National level Convention of Wanita, Pemuda, Putera and Puteri MIC here today.

MIC is now an opposition party after Barisan Nasional’s dismal performance in the 14th general election on May 9.

The party had one of its poorest outing in the general election winning only two Parliament and three state seats.

On another note, Vigneswaran who is Dewan Negara president, said the current Pakatan Harapan government is leveraging on the support of its prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad where if not for him, the coalition wouldn’t have succeeded to form the government. — Bernama