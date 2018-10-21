Kit Siang only good at ‘spinning’, Soi Lek says

Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek today accused his DAP political nemesis Lim Kit Siang of ‘spinning’ tales about his party’s relationship with Umno to mislead the public. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek today accused his DAP political nemesis Lim Kit Siang of “spinning” tales about his party’s relationship with Umno to mislead the public.

Dr Chua denied ever saying that Umno is MCA’s “father” in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as alleged by the DAP adviser in a statement earlier.

“I never said Umno is MCA’s father. If father gave you money, you don’t asked where the money came from.

“Umno and MCA are partners,” he said at Hotel Istana here where he was launching his book titled Like Me or Hate Me: Rising from the Political Ashes.

The former health minister then took a dig at Lim’s ability survive politically.

“Lim can survive this long because he is smart at spinning and then denying what he said,” Dr Chua said.

He reminded the Iskandar Puteri that he is now one of the leaders in the now ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and should behave with decorum befitting his new position.

“Kit Siang has become a member of the ruling party so he should stop acting like an Opposition member.”

In his statement, Lim suggested that MCA’s relationship with Umno has devolved from being equal partners with MIC in the early days of the alliance that fought to free the country from being a British colony to one of subservience with Umno in the top position as the “father”.

Lim said MCA’s early presidents Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Tun Tan Siew Sin and Datuk Lee San Choon would never have agreed with Dr Chua’s description of Umno as MCA’s “father”.