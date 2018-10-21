Two more bodies found in Paya Terubong landslide

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve a body from the site of a landslide in Paya Terubong, George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — Two bodies were on top of each other under a pile of earth in the landslide at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong here.

The bodies of two foreign workers from the same village in Bangladesh were confirmed as Mithu Hossain, 30, and Mustak Hossain, 25.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Mokhtar said Mithu was found at 12.13pm before the body of Mustak was discovered five minutes later.

“Both bodies were found in sector two of the area. The bodies were found stacked under four metres of earth. The victims were identified by their colleagues at the location.

“The victims were believed to have ran out of the container before being buried by an avalanche of earth in the landslide,” he said at the incident location here today.

Saadon also did not rule the possibility of finding more bodies buried under the earth compared to the actual number recorded following the sixth body found today as Mustak Hossain was not in the record of search and rescue (SAR) list since the incident on Friday.

He said the SAR operation would focus on sector two and three as the department believed the remaining four victims in SAR record were buried in the area.

He said the fire department’s canine (K-9) unit had succeeded in identifying several areas in the two sectors and efforts to find the victims were being carried out.

“We will be removed the earth in the two sectors using excavators before the K-9 unit is brought in to detect again.

He said the SAR operation would continue until the all the bodies were found, however it would also depend on the weather and the availability of daylight.

“At the moment, the weather is fair and there is sufficient light but if it rains we will halt the SAR operation,” he said.

According to Fire Department record, those who were reported still missing were identified as Subairi, an Indonesian man as well as three Bangladeshis men, Ujal, 33, Mohamad Abd Jalil, 31, and Rahat, 25.

The landslide which was reported at 1.56pm on Friday has up to now took the lives of six foreign workers, while three were injured and four are still trapped under the pile of earth.

The incident which occurred after heavy rain on Thursday evening involved a landslip under the cabin and workers’ quarters at the paired highway construction site at Bukit Kukus.

Two bodies found on Friday were identified as Indonesian man Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangladeshi man Attrul, 35, while the bodies of Khin Aye Khaing, 33, (a Myanmar woman) and Bahtiar, 36, (an Indonesian man) were found yesterday. — Bernama