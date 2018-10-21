Stop speculation on landslide incident, says Penang exco

State Public Work, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government’s focus and a efforts were now on the search and rescue of victims who were still buried in the landslide. — Picture by KE Ooi

TASEK GELUGOR, Oct 21 — The Penang government today urged non-governmental organisations and the public to cease making speculations on the landslide that has so far claimed the lives of six foreign workers at a construction site in Paya Terubong.

State Public Work, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government’s focus and a efforts were now on the search and rescue of victims who were still buried in the landslide.

He said investigation to identify the cause of the landslide was being conducted by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the relevant quarters.

“The focus by the state government now is to help the authorities in the search and rescue operation. At the same time, investigation will be conducted to determine the party responsible for the incident,” he told reporters after a working visit to Permatang Berangan and Sungai Dua here today.

The landslide which occurred at 1.56 pm last Friday has killed six foreign workers and injured three others, with four others are still missing and feared to have been buried under the rubble.

Zairil, who is Tanjong Bungah State Assemblyman, said the state government would not hesitate to take action against the contractor involved, if report showed negligence on its part.

On assistance for families of victims in the landslide, Zairil said the state government would discuss the type of aid to be given.

The landslide at Paya Terubong was the second to have happened in Penang.

Prior to this, a landslide occurred at a construction site of an affordable housing project at Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah.

The incident which occurred last year claimed tii lives, comprising a local, five Bangladeshi nationals, two Indonesians, two Myanmar nationals and a Pakistani. — Bernama