E-hailing, taxi drivers must register with Socso, says minister

IPOH, Oct 21 — E-hailing and taxi drivers are required to register and make contributions under the Self Employment Social Security Scheme through Social Security Organisation (Socso) effective November 1, said Human Resources Minister, M. Kulasegaran.

He said Socso and the Transport Ministry have discussed on measures to be taken should the taxi and e-hailing drivers fail to do so.

“We are in the process of obtaining approval from the Transport Ministry on the mechanisms to be implemented and one of the ways is for the drivers to show proof that they have registered with Socso before their licence could be renewed.

“We are looking into these mechanisms while discussing them with taxi associations and e-hailing drivers before the Transport Ministry makes the announcement,” he told a press conference after officiating a seminar at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Kula Segaran said to date only 5,197 out of 100,000 taxi and e-hailing drivers have contributed to the Self Employment Social Security Scheme.

We have no reason to punish and hope it will not come to that level. Hopefully (the taxi and e-hailing drivers) will cooperate and contribute to the scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the minimum payment for the contribution was RM157.20 while the maximum was RM592.80 per year.

“In the event of untoward incidents they stand to benefit according to scale of contribution made,” he said.

At the event today, Kula Segaran also presented cheques and rehabilitation supplies worth RM192,022 to 17 Socso contributors who had suffered permanent disability due to employment injuries. — Bernama