Not true approved projects in Sarawak terminated, says state DAP chief

KUCHING, Oct 21 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today rubbished claims by the opposition that projects which were approved by the previous government had been cancelled for implementation by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said he had checked with the Ministry of Finance Federal Ministry of Finance and was told that only two categories of projects were cancelled.

He said the two categories of project that were terminated were those promised by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak during his rounds of visits near to election time.

Chong said there were hundreds of “projects” announced by Najib throughout the country, but no allocation was approved for the projects concerned in the budget.

“Ground-breaking ceremonies were done for those so called projects, but it never get implemented. This is what is called hot air projects by Najib,” said Chong at a media conference here today.

The other category, according to Chong, were projects awarded without open tender, which he referred to as “cronies projects”.

Chong said projects under the two categories were either terminated or under review because the price of the projects was highly inflated, impossible to implement and not so beneficial to the country. — Bernama