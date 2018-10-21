Irfan Bakti satisfied with squad performance on entering Malaysia Cup final

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 21 — Terengganu FC coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim is satisfied with one of the finest performances of his charges in holding Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to a 2-2 draw in the return semi-final match and advanced to the 2018 Malaysia Cup final.

Last season’s champions, JDT lost 2-3 in aggregate in Larkin last night after losing 0-1 in the first leg and it catapulted Terengganu FC into the cup final after a 17-year absence.

According to Irfan, experienced goalkeeper Mohd Suffian Abdul Rahman was one of the factors which led to Terengganu’s victory after he fended off waves of attacks from The Southern Tigers in the match.

“Mohd Suffian put up a sterling performance and proved himself to be the best goalkeeper currently.

“Even though JDT dominated the game and were very strong at the frontline in the first half, I was glad by my boys charged back in the second half,” he told reporters.

He did not deny the possibility of meeting Perak in the final after The Bos Gaurus under Mehmet Durakovic picked up a 5-0 win against Sabah in the first leg.

Meanwhile, JDT chief coach, Luciano Figueroa said the players had given their best but the attacks were not translated into goals.

“We are very sad because we’re out, but we played well, attacked and created many chances to score in the first and second games.

“We want to win and we want to go to final but not this time,” he added. — Bernama