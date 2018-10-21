KL mayor says DBKL to open tender on all land deals from now

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said all land deals involving the DBKL will be carried out through open tender. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — All land deals involving Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be carried out through open tender, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said this was to avoid any transaction of land sale and purchase at dubious prices, when compared with the market price.

“Before, it was done through direct negotiation,” he said when opening Plaza Arkadia here today.

Khalid recently revealed that RM149 million was recovered after the government renegotiated terms on 16 land parcels sold by DBKL during the previous administration , as well as able to get back 5.04 hectare of land valued at RM113.8 million.

The renegotiation was conducted by a special committee following the action by the previous government in selling the land at a price much lower than the market value.

Meanwhile, Khalid said the investigation conducted by his ministry was only in on the commercial aspect of the land deals.

“The ministry cannot investigate on the aspect of corruption and misappropriation because we cannot access the bank accounts of (the suspected) officers,” he added.

Khalid said this when asked about a call from anti-graft group Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) recently which demanded him reveal the outcome of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into shady land deals by the DBKL. — Bernama