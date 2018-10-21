Maya Karin gets up close and personal with the Avengers' Hawkeye

Up close and personal with Hollywood’s finest, Maya and Renner in a selfie posted on her Instagram account. — Instagram/@maya_karin pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Popular Malaysian actress and singer Maya Karin had many green with envy after posting photos with Hollywood A-list actor Jeremy Renner on Instagram.

Her time with ‘Hawkeye’ in Bali, however, wasn’t restricted to a selfie alone.

Apart from having lunch together, Maya shared she was also lucky enough to spend time to take a helicopter ride together with Renner and friends, and spending time partying away at a gala.

But Joe, don’t la. We only had lunch, took a heli ride, went to the paramount gala and hung out by the pool. Takde apa pun 😋 xoxo https://t.co/JLRtAUtmG6 — Maya Karin (@maya_karin) October 20, 2018

Renner, the star of some of the biggest movies in 28 Weeks Later, The Hurt Locker, as well as Mission Impossible : Ghost Porotocol and Mission Impossible : Rogue Nation was the guest of honour at a party celebrating Paramount Hotels, Resorts and Residences on its new development property, Amorsk.An important part of Marvel’s cinematic universe with his portrayal of Hawkeye in Thor, Captain America : Civil War, and the Avengers movies, Renner’s next appearance will be in the upcoming yet untitled climactic fourth instalment of the series.

Renner may have mingled with Indonesia’s biggest celebrities and socialites at the Bvlgari Resort Bali, but Maya seems to have gotten some real quality time with the star and a small group of friends.