Penang exco in charge of development withholds further comment pending full report on landslide

Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo has requested for a full report on last Friday’s Bukit Kukus landslide at Paya Terubong. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo has requested for a full report on last Friday’s Bukit Kukus landslide at Paya Terubong, near here from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

The state executive council member returned to Penang yesterday after representing Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the Internet-of-Things Solution World Congress held in Barcelona.

“Hopefully I would be able to receive a full report regarding the landslide incident from MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang by tomorrow before I can make any further comments,” he told reporters, here today.

He also conveyed his condolences to families and friends of victims killed in the incident and also thanked volunteers, as well as agencies involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

Meanwhile, commenting on claims by the state Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari that not a single construction site in Penang abided by the soil erosion mitigation plan as set out in their project approvals, Jagdeep said stern action would be taken if the allegation was true.

“If this is true, then strict action will be taken against the project developers for failure to comply with the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure),” he added.

The landslide which occurred at 1.56pm last Friday has killed four foreign workers and injured three others, with five people still missing and feared to have been buried alive.

The tragedy occurred following heavy rain in the state since Thursday afternoon until noon the following day, causing the landslide at the container and kongsi area at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

Two bodies were recovered on Friday, that of Indonesian national Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangladesh worker Attrul, 35, while the bodies of Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, and Indonesian Bahtiar, 36, were recovered yesterday at 1.30am and 11.55am, respectively. — Bernama