Penang landslide survivor recalls loud rumbling seconds before mud fell on her

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of the landslide at Paya Terubong in George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — “I was taking a rest in the living area of the kongsi while my husband was at the television corner when the landslide hit,” said Nor Azizah whose husband Subairi is still missing following the Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong landslide near here.

Recalling moments before the tragedy she said at that time it had stopped raining.

“Suddenly I heard a loud rumbling sound and within seconds the landslide hit our quarters and I was half-buried in the mud,” she said.

“My husband fell and after that he was nowhere to be seen. I was helped out of the rubbles by five individuals,” the 24-year-old Cambodian woman told reporters when met at the Penang Hospital Forensic Department, here today.

Nor Azizah, who is still waiting for news on her husband at the Forensic Department said on that fateful day they were just lazing around as her husband was not working.

According to her she had just been in Malaysia for three months to be with her husband while her two-year-old daughter is in Indonesia.

“I have accepted everything that happened as fate and I hope and pray my husband’s body will be recovered soon,” she said sadly.

The landslide, which was reported to have occurred at 1.56 pm last Friday, has killed four foreign workers and injured three others, with five people still missing and feared to have buried alive.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rain in the state from Thursday afternoon until noon the following day, causing the landslide at the container and kongsi area at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

Two bodies were recovered on Friday, that of Indonesian national Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangadesh worker Attrul, 35, while the bodies of Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, and Indonesian Bahtiar, 36, were recovered yesterday at 1.30 am and 11.55 am, respectively. — Bernama