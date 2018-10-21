Thirsty at the movies? New fountain dispenser offers over 50 drinks

mmCineplexes Director of Marketing and Business Development Jason Teo and Coca-Cola Malaysia Growth and Innovation Executive Lee Sook Yan introducing Malaysians to Coca-Cola Freestyle. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 19 — The movie-going experience for Malaysians is about to get a little sweeter.

mmCineplexes has clinched a deal to debut the first Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispensing machines in the country which offers more than 50 thirst-quenching beverage options.

With a user-friendly touchscreen interface, consumers can choose from four categories — all drinks, low or no-calorie drinks, caffeine-free drinks or fruit drinks — before choosing the type of soft drink and flavour.

Soda lovers can combine Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, and A&W can be combined with fruity drinks such as cherry and orange to create their own unique soda concoctions.

mmCineplexes Director of Marketing and Business Development Jason Teo said one of the biggest draws of Coca-Cola Freestyle was its ability to allow the customisation of beverages to individual tastes.

“Consumers can create their own exclusive drinks by mixing and matching what they like. It’s all about enjoying a world of choice and the freedom to choose,” he said at the launch today at eCurve Damansara.

The machine uses patented technology to serve up the perfect cinema beverage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The all-new mango and lychee options are among 15 options exclusive to the Malaysian market.

Additionally, 40 of the options available through Coca-Cola Freestyle are not available in any ready-to-drink formats at supermarkets.

Some of the interesting flavours on offer are the Lychee Sprite Zero and the A&W Rootbeer Zero Cherry Vanilla which promise to give a new lease of life to Malaysians’ cinema experience.

The machine adopts a patented PurePour Technology™ which combines ingredients into a water stream to ensure every customer receives the perfect beverage.

The Coca-Cola Freestyle experience is further enhanced by the machine’s True Carb Technology™ that ensures ideal cold carbonation which will give their sodas that ideal crisp and fizzy mouthfeel.

Health-conscious individuals were also taken into account when preparing the menu — more than 30 of the beverages are zero or low-sugar options in line with the government’s initiative to cut back society’s sugar intake.

Malaysia is the second market in Asia Pacific to launch Coca-Cola Freestyle after its appearance in Singapore last year.

With more than 50 flavours to choose from, consumers will be spoilt for choice with Coca-Cola Freestyle. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

It is currently available at mmCineplexes at eCurve Damansara but thirsty fans can expect the machine to pop up in other locations soon.

Those interested can also take part in mmCineplexes’ “What’s Your Favourite” contest and be in the running to win a month’s supply of Coca-Cola Freestyle and complimentary movie passes.

Simply snap a photo of yourself enjoying your Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage, state what your favourite flavour is and why, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #mmCineplexes and #CocaColaFreestyleMY (don’t forget to set your account to public!).

For more information, check out the contest page on mmCineplexes’ website.