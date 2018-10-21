Selangor PKR poll marred by scuffles

A scuffle breaks out during PKR polls in Sungai Tua, Selangor October 21, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Chaos erupted during the second leg of the Selangor PKR elections today, with scuffles breaking out in three out of six divisions.

It is believed that clashes occurred between the supporters of the party’s incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali against his challenger Rafizi Ramli, as videos of the fracas made rounds on social media.

Two incidents broke out today at the polls in the Gombak division in Sungai Tua.

#PemilihanKeadilan2018

cabang Gombak kecoh lagi. Semuanya bermula dengan seorang ahli didakwa membawa kertas 'chai' ke dlm pusat mengundi & perkara itu disedari ahli dari kem berbeza sehingga menyebabkan pergaduhan berlarutan berlaku di luar dewan.#politik#nasional@NewsMPB pic.twitter.com/zKdIsf6H9C — Norfazilah Mohd Sahir (@FazyNewsMPB) 21 October 2018

Party member C Krishnan told Malay Mail that the first incident happened at around 12.30pm, where a voter slipped and fell, thinking that he was shoved from behind.

However, the situation calmed down and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari who arrived after the commotion denied that what took place was a “fight”.

“No, not a fight. Just ordinary shouting. The weather is quite hot but the situation is under control. We hope the police can control the situation better than on previous occasions,” he told reporters.

Later, another fight broke out when party workers noticed supporters wearing red T-shirts with Azmin’s name were seen inside the polling centre, instructing some of the voters to vote for Azmin.

Branch leader candidate Viriya Appu said they identified a few of Azmin’s supporters loitering in the polling centre without the relevant tags.

“We identified two or three of them and asked them to leave. That resulted in an argument when all we wanted was to have the proper poll workers to be in the (voting) hall. That provoked a shoving match between some of Rafizi’s supporters and them.

“The police were there to calm the situation down and break the fight. I think one of the party members was detained for protection,” said Viriya.

At the Puchong division polls, Raja Ema Rena Abu Samah, or better known as Ratu Naga, posted a video on WhatsApp of another commotion where two groups of rival supporters were separated by the main gate of the polling centre at the Subang Jaya Municipal Council hall in Seri Kembangan.

Currently, the reason behind the chaos remains unclear.

Similarly, online portal Malaysiakini reported that an unconfirmed number of Petaling Jaya Utara division members were arrested over claims of phantom voters.