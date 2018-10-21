Motegi magic continues for Hafizh

Hafizh (centre) celebrates with his team after the race. — Twitter Monster Yamaha Tech3 (@Tech3Racing)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 21 — The Twin Ring Motegi Circuit indeed is Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah’s favourite track on the MotoGP calendar.

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider finished 10th — scoring six points — for his second top 10 finish of the season, at the Japan GP yesterday.

The 24-year-old Hafizh has three top 10 finishes in the past four year at Motegi, including a podium last year in Moto2.

He finished ninth in Argentina in the second premier class race of this season.

“I’m really happy to be in the top 10,” said the Selangor-born rider.

“Thank you to my team for their hard work to making the bike strong in the race.

“Thanks as well to everyone who supports me, especially my family who are here with me.”

Hafizh started the race in 16th and initially dropped down to 18th before slowly inching his way up to order.

He also benefited from multiple crashes which helped bumped him up several positions.

The biggest casualty is Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso who crashed trailing Honda’s Marc Marquez in the penultimate lap.

Marquez then went on to win the race ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins.

With victory, Marquez clinches his fifth world title with three races to go.

Hafizh is now four points behind Rookie of the Year leader Franco Morbidelli who scored five with an 11th place finish.

The next race is the Australian GP at Phillip Island Circuit next weekend and Hafizh says he will continue to work hard in the lead up to Sepang next month.

“We need to continue working hard. The next race in Phillip Island, I will do my best,” added Hafizh.

“It will not be easy, but I’m already looking forward and try to be in a god shape before my home GP.”