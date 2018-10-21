PKR election head denies re-election in Melaka

PKR members use the e-voting system during the party’s polls in Sungai Tua, Selangor October 21, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — PKR election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din denied today a news report claiming that Melaka may have to conduct fresh elections due to “glitches” in the party’s e-voting system.

Rashid said official results in the PKR election in Melaka and Negri Sembilan yesterday have yet to be released because of “technical glitches”.

“We haven’t decided,” Rashid told Malay Mail, when asked if Melaka would have to go through the election again.

“There’s a delay because of technical glitches. We’re looking at that. Maybe by tomorrow, we’ll be clearer.”

PKR deputy presidential candidate Rafizi Ramli yesterday claimed victory in Negri Sembilan and Melaka based on unofficial results.

Azmin took the lead in voting in the first round of the Selangor election.

According to Rafizi, he received 48 per cent of the vote in the first nine Selangor divisions (8,562 votes) to incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s 52 per cent (9,337 votes).

Results for six states and nine Selangor divisions showed Azmin in a slight lead with 29,011 votes (51 per cent) to Rafizi’s 28,254 votes (49 per cent).

The Perlis election and second round of Selangor polls are being held today. PKR elections are based on direct votes by members.