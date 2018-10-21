Sniffer dogs narrow down search area at Penang landslide site

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of the landslide at Paya Terubong in George Town October 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — The K9 Tracker Dog Unit (K9) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has identified at least three locations where the remaining missing victims are believed to be buried in the landslide at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong near here.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the sniffer dogs had identified three locations at sector one and two of the landslide and the search and rescue (SAR) operation was now focused there.

“The rescue team will focus more on digging and looking for the victims at sector one and two, apart from the SAR at sector three,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

He said the SAR operation started 8.30am today after the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) inspected the area and found it safe for the rescue team to enter.

Meanwhile, Penang Fire and Rescue director Saadon Moktar, who was also at the scene, said today’s SAR operation began with shifting the earth from the landslide and three containers at the site elsewhere.

“After that, we will sent the sniffer dogs to the area identified,” he added.

He said the department had obtained additional logistic support, including four excavators, three cranes and other machinery, from the project contractor and the Penang City Council (MBPP).

He said currently, there were 100 personnel including from the department, police, MBPP, Health Ministry and the Civil Defence Force were involved in the SAR operation, which now entered its third day.

The landslide, which was reported to have occurred at 1.56pm last Friday, has killed four foreign workers and injured three others, with five people still missing and feared to have buried alive.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rain in the state from Thursday afternoon until noon the following day, causing the landslide at the container and kongsi area at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

Two bodies were recovered on Friday, that of Indonesian national Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangadesh worker Attrul, 35, while the bodies of Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, and Indonesian Bahtiar, 36, were recovered yesterday at 1.30am and 11.55am, respectively. — Bernama