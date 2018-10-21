Stop cyberbullying Zahid’s granddaughter, says Selangor MB

Zahid’s daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, posted a video of her daughter on Instagram Friday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari called today for a halt to the cyberbullying of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s nine-year-old granddaughter who defended her grandfather after he was charged with corruption.

The PKR leader said he believed the former deputy prime minister and home minister would be tried fairly based on the law.

“I also view seriously the latest development involving Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s nine-year-old granddaughter who received harsh insults on social media particularly.

“This is a form of ‘cyberbullying’ and must stop immediately,” Amirudin said in a statement.

He urged all parties to let the law take its course.

“The Pakatan Harapan government is committed to defending the integrity of the law and to conduct trials based on the rule of law against those who abused their power.”

Zahid’s daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, posted a video of her daughter on Instagram Friday, which featured the little girl saying in English: “You can lock my grandpa up, but not his soul and his fighting spirit. We are his family and we’ll never stop praying for him. I will make your life un-peaceful (sic). I will make you regret your life. Remember — I am only 9-years-old and I am my country’s future.”

Nurulhidayah disabled comments on her Instagram page.

Child rights activist Hartini Zainudin criticised those who attacked the nine-year-old girl with insults like “bitch”.

“You can’t have it both ways — be outraged when cyberbullying happens to one child and say it’s OK to do so because you don’t like her family’s politics! Lay off her! You have no right. You cannot justify this kind of bullying to me. Ever!”

I have a huge problem with anyone who attacks a 9 year old.Regardless if you don't like her family or think she's being used as a https://t.co/Q1xjfj4HAX can't say you're against bullying a child or abusing her online because you don't like her family's politics.She's 9 yrs old! — Tini z (@tiniz) October 21, 2018

Zahid was hit Friday with 45 corruption, money laundering, and criminal charges. He was also accused of pocketing RM21.25 million in bribes in return for projects given out to private companies while he was home minister.