Azmin advises Selangor PKR members to cast vote in party polls early

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Candidate for PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali urged party members involved in the party election process today to go out early to vote as the cloudy morning could lead to rain later in the day.

Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, said party members, especially in the Gombak area, should do so to ensure a smooth election process.

“We hope members can leave early to vote since the weather is cloudy now and rain might fall later,” he said when met after he went to vote for the Gombak division at Dewan Sri Siantan near here.

The voting process for the Gombak division only started at 10.15am, which was 15 minutes later than scheduled, due to technical problems.

Azmin said he hoped the Central Election Committee (JPP) would be more prepared to avoid disruption of the election process.

He said the delay in the voting process at the Gombak division could give a negative picture of the election process.

“As a reformist party that started the e-voting system, JPP should be more prepared and improve the system from time to time,” he added.

The second phase of the PKR election for Selangor today involved seven of the 22 divisions in the state.

The seven divisions are Puchong, Gombak, Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara, PJ Selatan, Kuala Langat, Klang and Selayang.

Puchong has 17,149 members, Gombak (9,921), PJ Utara (6,136), PJ Selatan (7,609), Kuala Langat (14,121), Klang (12,998) and Selayang (15,104).

Apart from Selangor, the election process is also held in Perlis, involving 5,490 members. — Bernama