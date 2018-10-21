Anwar goes jogging despite busy schedule

Anwar said one shouldn’t take one’s health for granted. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim went jogging, setting an example for his colleagues and other Malaysians in the most obese country in South-east Asia.

The recently-elected Port Dickson MP uploaded a photograph on Twitter of him jogging, saying that being healthy is not something that should be underestimated.

“A healthy morning routine. Even though busy with work, being healthy is not something to be underestimated. It should be a priority to ensure a healthy and happy lifestyle,” he wrote in the caption.

Rutin pagi yang menyihatkan. Meski sibuk dengan urusan kerja, jangan diremehkan hal kesihatan. Jadikan ia keutamaan demi hidup yang sihat dan ceria. pic.twitter.com/3YI9iT98f4 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 21, 2018

Last year, Malaysia had the dubious honour of being named the most obese nation in South-east Asia.