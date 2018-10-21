Najib: How long will Penang ignore landslide deaths?

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve a body from the site of a landslide in Paya Terubong, George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 21 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called out on the Penang state government over its supposed lackadaisical attitude on environmental issues in development projects that caused fatalities.

A recent landslide at a construction site at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong, killed four foreign workers and injured three, while five are still missing.

“This is a matter of life. How long do you want to keep a blind eye and let the matter persist?” Najib said on Facbeook.

“I am sad to read on the landslide incident in Penang recently. Condolences to the family of those who have perished.

“I remember my visit to Pulau Pinang during the last PRU (general election). Many have complained that they are worried about the state of the environment in Pulau Pinang,’’ he added.

Flooding has become a common issue on the island even in unexpected areas like Balik Pulau, said Najib.

“The DAP Government’s disinterest to environmental issues has caused many rain catchments areas and hills to be developed.

“Between 2008 and 2017, more than 30 hill slope projects have been approved by the Pulau Pinang DAP Government, though most of these developments have been opposed by environmental NGOs,’’ he said.

Najib claimed that Penang has experienced over 100 incidences of floods from 2013 to 2017, pointing out that Barisan Nasional’s Transformasi 2050 (TN50) initiative had focused on environmental protection in Penang.

“Now that DAP is part of the new central government, I hope the initiative to preserve the environment would be prioritised. We do not want such incident that cost human lives and destroy public property to occur again,’’ he said.