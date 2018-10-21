I can resign today, Dr M tells angry cabbies

File picture shows taxi drivers in Langkawi protesting GrabCar services in the island resort. — Picture courtesy of Facebook / Shahrul Affenddy

LANGKAWI, Oct 21 — A meeting by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with members of the taxi drivers association here was disrupted for a while when it turned chaotic due to the insolent behaviour of some drivers who shouted and walked out of the room in disagreement with the premier’s view on the GRAB service.

About 10 taxi drivers shouted offensive words and walked out of the room after the prime minister said he would continue to find the best way to resolve the issue for the benefit of all quarters.

After about two minutes and when the situation calmed down, Dr Mahathir said as the prime minister he was only trying to help the taxi drivers.

“If (you) don’t believe that I can (help), do yourself. See what happens. I want to help, but if you don’t help me, I cannot help.

“It’s not that I want to be a Prime Minister. I have retired, but people call me back, that’s why I came. If you don’t want me to be the prime minister, I can resign today, it’s no problem for me,” he added. — Bernama