5,490 Perlis PKR members eligible to vote today

KANGAR, Oct 21 — A total of 5,490 Perlis PKR members are eligible to vote for the party’s divisional and central leaders today.

Perlis PKR chairman Mohammad Faisol Abd Rahman said the election process at all the three party divisions in the state, namely Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau, was hoped to run smoothly.

“This is a family election; hence, it should go well. Everybody wants their candidate to win, but if it turns out otherwise, be open and accept the decision,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the election process began at 10am and would end at 5pm. — Bernama