Search efforts continue for missing Penang landslide victims

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of the landslide at Paya Terubong in George Town October 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 21 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining five victims who are feared buried in the landslide at Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong near here will after the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) gives the green light, said Penang Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) director Saadon Moktar.

He said inspection was being conducted by JMG to detect any earth movement in the area before it could allow the SAR team to continue its operation today for the remaining victims.

“We hope the weather today is fine so that we can continue the operation at the third sector where the five victims are believed to be buried,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said about 100 personnel from various agencies, including FRD, the SMART team, police and the Civil Defence Force, were on standby to continue with the SAR operation, now on its third day.

The five people still missing are an Indonesian, identified as Subairi, and four Bangladeshi nationals — Mithu Hossain, 30, Mohamad Abd Jalil, 31, Ujal, 33, and Rahat, 25.

The landslide, which was reported to have occurred at 1.56pm last Friday, has killed four foreign workers and injured three others, with five people still missing and feared to have buried alive.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rain in the state from Thursday afternoon until noon the following day, causing the landslide at the container and kongsi area at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site.

Two bodies were recovered on Friday, that of Indonesian national Samsul Asman, 19, and Bangadesh worker Attrul, 35, while the bodies of Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33, and Indonesian Bahtiar, 36, were recovered yesterday at 1.30am and 11.55am, respectively. — Bernama