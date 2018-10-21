Mukhriz claims saved money by buying Volvo

Mukhriz has responded to criticism of the purchase of a hybrid Volvo S90 as his new official car. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has defended the purchase of a hybrid Volvo S90 as his new official car after photographs of the vehicle went viral.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that some social media users had accused Mukhriz of purchasing a luxury car even though the state government’s coffers were far from liquid.

Mukhriz, however, claimed the state saved money because the car was purchased at a lower price after two older cars were traded in for the Volvo S90.

Furthermore, the car was assembled in Malaysia, and not directly imported from overseas, he added.

“After inspection, we found a couple of older vehicles registered under the mentri besar’s office that weren’t used because they had broken down. I made the decision to dispose of those two vehicles and trade them in for a new car,” Mukhriz reportedly said.

“That’s the reason for its affordability despite the car being a hybrid. This also shows that the state government cares about the environment and is trying to reduce fuel consumption and air pollution.”