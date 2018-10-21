At Disneyland Paris, Mickey Mouse’s very posh 90th birthday cake

Pierre Hermé has crafted a special dessert to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday at Disneyland Paris. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Oct 21 — Disneyland Paris has joined forces with the French master pastry chef to create a birthday cake for the famous mouse, who takes centre stage at the French theme park this autumn when he turns 90.

Pierre Hermé picked lemon — an ingredient that he is particularly fond of — to make this birthday cake for Mickey. This special dessert is composed of a shortbread base topped with a cream of lemon and lemon zest, and soft meringue pieces with lemon. The pastry chef’s creation takes the form of the three-circle design that makes the mouse’s iconic silhouette. The ears are topped with dark chocolate and strawberry purée.

The cake, called the “Mickey Zest Party,” will be available from November 17 to January 6, 2019, on the menu of Walt’s — an American restaurant, on Main Street — the park’s main thoroughfare — and at the Disneyland Hotel’s California Grill. This lemon treat lands on the eve of Mickey Mouse’s 90 birthday, which falls November 18.

Disneyland Paris has a host of events in store to celebrate the Walt Disney mascot’s milestone. Mickey will feature on a brand-new float during the Halloween season parade and will star in the “Mickey’s Christmas Big Band” show this holiday.

This isn’t the first time that Disneyland Paris has partnered with a renowned chef. In spring, Jean Imbert — who won season three of France’s Top Chef TV cooking contest — concocted a special menu of iconic dishes from Disney classics, served at the Disneyland Hotel. For the occasion, the chef and media personality notably invited the executive pastry chef at Paris’s Le Meurice, Cédric Grolet, to create the ‘poisoned apple’ from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. — AFP-Relaxnews