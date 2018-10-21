Second phase of Selangor PKR election takes place today

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — The second phase of the PKR election process in Selangor, involving more than 83,000 party members at seven of the 22 divisions in the state who are confirmed to be eligible to vote, was held today to choose the central and divisional leaders.

The seven divisions are Puchong, Gombak, Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara, PJ Selatan, Kuala Langat, Klang and Selayang.

Puchong has 17,149 members, Gombak (9,921), PJ Utara (6,136), PJ Selatan (7,609), Kuala Langat (14,121), Klang (12,998) and Selayang (15,104).

The election process, using electronic voting or e-voting, is expected to begin at 9am and will end at 5pm.

The remaining six divisions — Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat — will have their election on this October 28.

The first phase of the election process in Selangor, involving nine divisions last October 14, saw Datuk Seri Azmin Ali taking the lead in the contest for the PKR deputy president’s post against his sole contender Rafizi Ramli.

Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, garnered 9,337 votes, while Rafizi, who is incumbent party vice-president, obtained 8,563 votes.

Azmin, who is former Selangor mentri besar, had the support of six divisions, namely Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Serdang, Subang, Kota Raja and Sepang, while Hulu Selangor, Kelana Jaya and Kapar favoured Rafizi.

Selangor, which has the most party members who are eligible to vote, totalling 249,850 members, is said to be a stronghold for Azmin.

Among the highlights in the second phase of the PKR election in Selangor involves Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, who is contesting the Gombak division chief post, whose incumbent, Azmin is not defending the post.

Apart from that, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources, Dr Xavier Jayakumar is facing a four-cornered fight for the post of the Kuala Langat divisional head.

Meanwhile, according to the 2018 Keadilan Election website, former Selangor state executive council member Elizabeth Wong Keat Ping, who is Bukit Lanjang State Assemblywoman, won uncontested for the post of PJ Utara division head. — Bernama