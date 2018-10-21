Kit Siang: I thought MCA was Umno’s equal partner, not ‘son’

Lim claimed early MCA presidents Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Tun Tan Siew Sin and Datuk Lee San Choon would never have agreed with former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek’s description of Umno as MCA’s ‘father’. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang questioned how MCA’s relationship with Umno devolved into that of a father and son when both parties were initially equal partners with MIC in achieving independence for Malaysia.

The DAP veteran leader claimed early MCA presidents Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Tun Tan Siew Sin and Datuk Lee San Choon would never have agreed with former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek’s description of Umno as MCA’s “father”.

“It is indeed sad and tragic that by 2013, some 60 years after the founding of MCA, MCA presidents have already come to accept the Umno-MCA relationship as that of father-and-son,” Lim said in a statement.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also noted that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had never denied giving RM470 million to Barisan Nasional (BN) parties in the 2013 election.

Of this, he said, RM417 million was given to Umno, RM20 million to MIC, RM16.5 million to MCA, RM3.5 million to SUPP and RM300,000 to Gerakan.

“Why is there such a vast difference between RM417 million to Umno and RM16.5 million to MCA?” Lim questioned.

“Even more interesting, why was MIC given RM20 million while MCA got only RM16.5 million, when MCA had always boasted that it is the second-most important party in Barisan Nasional?”

Dr Chua told news portal Malaysiakini recently that MCA had no way of knowing the source of the funding when it received funds from former BN chairman Najib in 2013, pointing out that news of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal only emerged in 2014.

“When people give you money... when your father gives you money, will you ask your dad where the money comes from? Did you steal it? Did you borrow it?”

“You would just receive it in good faith, don’t you agree?” Dr Chua was quoted as saying.