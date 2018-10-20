Terengganu FC overcome defending champs JDT to head to finals

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 20 — Terengganu FC have reached the final of the Unifi Malaysia Cup after beating Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 3-2 on aggregate following a stunning 2-2 comeback draw in the second leg of the semi-final held at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin here tonight.

The Turtles squad had won the first leg 1-0 in Kuala Terengganu on October 6.

In tonight’s match, JDT managed by Benjamin Mora came out strong in the first half, and sure enough, the home side took the lead five minutes before the end of the first half through a spot-kick by Fernando Andres Marquez.

Both teams came out determined in the second half, but JDT doubled their lead through Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera in the 62nd minute.

However, Irfan Bakti Abu Salem’s men then responded brilliantly with Tchetche Hermann Brice scoring a brace in the 68th and 90th minutes. — Bernama