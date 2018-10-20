Rising star Aidil joins BAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, a rising star from Selangor, has finally come under the wings of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after agreeing to join the national camp.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria announced that the former national junior champion will officially join the national camp on December 3.

“BAM issued an offer letter to Aidil last week through the Badminton Association of Selangor and we have also spoken to him on this and he has agreed to join BAM,” he told the media after chairing a BAM extraordinary general meeting here today.

Aidil, 18, proved his capability even though he is not with the national camp when he reached the final of the men's singles in the 2018 Malaysia Games in Perak,

He lost in straight sets to Penang junior shuttler Tan Jia Wei 21-16, 21-19 in the final.

On the EGM, Mohamad Norza said all members of the council agreed to amend Article 9 of BAM's constitution which relates to the posts of honorary-secretary, assistant honorary secretary and honorary treasurer.

With the amendments, BAM now will have a secretary-general, assistant secretary-general and treasurer.

On other matters, Mohamad Norza said in view of BAM's intention to have a heathy balance sheet and depend less on government incentives, the EGM also agreed to the appointment of Zenith Consultant Services Sdn Bhd for the purpose.

“As the official commercial and broadcasting agent of BAM, the company will be responsible for the sales, marketing and broadcasting rights of BAM,” he said. — Bernama