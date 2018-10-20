Police arrest three in probe into kidnap of Indian national

The police have detained three local men to assist with investigations into the kidnapping of an Indian man in Kepong. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The police have detained three local men to assist with investigations into the kidnapping of an Indian man in Kepong, last Sunday.

In the raid on Wednesday (October 17), three men aged 31 to 40 were arrested in Sungai Pelek, Selangor after receiving information from family members of the victim.

Sentul Dictrict Police chief, ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said three individuals were remanded for seven days until next Thursday for further investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping or abducting a person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined,” he said in a statement, adding that the victim was also found at the location the suspects were arrested.

It is learned that the suspects had approached the victim who was a Hindu priest on the pretext of securing his services to carry out a religious ceremony before abducting him.

However, the motive behind the incident is still under investigation. — Bernama