On Twitter, Rafizi claims unofficial win over Azmin in Melaka, Negri

Rafizi thanked his supporters despite not receiving official results yet. — Twitter/rafiziramli pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Rafizi Ramli today claimed victories in Melaka and Negri Sembilan over rival Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the race for the PKR deputy presidency.

In a tweet, the former Pandan MP said that he had unofficially won 52 per cent of the votes in eight divisions in Negri Sembilan, as well as 55 per cent of votes from six divisions in Melaka.

“Thank you friends in PKR N9 and Melaka – unofficial results show I have won both states.

“Am still waiting for the final figure to know the actual margin of victory,” Rafizi said.

But PKR central election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din said that his team was still tabulating the results, and that there has been a delay in posting them online.

KEPUTUSAN N9 MELAKA



Tkasih sahabat2 PKR N9 & Melaka - keputusan tidak rasmi menunjukkan saya menang di kedua2 negeri.



Masih tunggu keputusn akhir utk tentu margin sebenar.



Setakat keputusan x rasmi:



N9: RR (52%), AA (48%)

Melaka: RR (55%), AA (45%)



Negeri: RR (6), AA (2) — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) October 20, 2018

“Small technical glitch, but should be sorted by midnight.

“So far, no official results yet,” he told Malay Mail.

The second round of voting in Selangor and Perlis will take place tomorrow. The full list of the results so far in each state can be found here.