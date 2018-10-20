Calls mount for punishment of those who ordered Khashoggi killing

The Khashoggi incident has drawn worldwide condemnation. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 20 — The UN chief, Britain’s foreign ministry and media groups today called for the punishment of those who ordered and carried out Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in Istanbul.

Here are a few reactions:

UN

“The Secretary-General stresses the need for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr Khashoggi’s death and full accountability for those responsible,” Antonio Guterres’s office said in a statement.

Britain

“We send our condolences to Jamal Khashoggi’s family after this confirmation of his death. We are considering the Saudi report and our next steps. As the Foreign Secretary has said, this was a terrible act and those responsible must be held to account,” the foreign ministry said.

Reporters Without Borders

“Any attempt to get rid of the pressure on Saudi Arabia and to accept a compromise policy would result in giving a ‘license to kill’ to a Kingdom that puts in jail, lashes, kidnaps and even kills journalists who dare to investigate and launch debates,” Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of the Paris-based media rights watchdog tweeted.

Turk-Arab Media Association

The Istanbul-based body, of which Khashoggi was a member, said it wanted all those involved in the plot—right up to the highest rung—to be punished.

“We demand that not only the 18 men but those who commanded (the killing) are punished,” said Turan Kislakci, the head of the association, speaking outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

UNESCO

“The killing of Jamal Khashoggi reminds us of the need to fight for press freedom, which is essential to democracy. Accountability for these crimes is non-negotiable. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice,” UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said. — AFP