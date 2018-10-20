Sultan Nazrin: Leaders must fulfil the trust placed on them

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today reminded the country’s leaders that they have been entrusted to protect the nation and citizens. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today reminded the country’s leaders that they have been entrusted to protect the nation and citizens and as such they must fulfil the trust.

He said the new government formed after the 14th general election should carry out their responsibilities with honesty and integrity in line with the move to replace the phrase “I who obeys orders” (“Saya yang menurut perintah”) to “I who carries out the trust” (“Saya yang menjalankan amanah”) in official government letters.

“Religious scholars are convinced that religion will not be upheld, the world will not prosper without the presence of leaders who are trustworthy. A nation is influenced by the nature of its leader, that even Islamic sociologist Ibn Khaldun emphasised that the characteristics of a nation depend on the qualities of the leader.”

Sultan Nazrin, who is also University of Malaya (UM) chancellor, said this at the university’s 58th convocation ceremony at Dewan Tunku Cancelor here today.

He said trust is the key factor that can develop a nation, state, civilisation and supremacy while absence of trust has been proven to have destroyed a nation, state, civilisation and supremacy.

He said the world today is full of knowledgeable people but people who are trustworthy have become scarce.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin congratulated UM staff and students on its success in moving up 27 places from 114th to being placed 87th in the 2018 QS World University Rankings.

This year’s convocation will see 5,279 graduates receiving their scrolls; 540 will receive Doctoral degrees, Masters degree (1,768), Bachelor's degree (2,928) and 43 Postgraduate Diploma in Education.

At the ceremony today, honorary doctorates were presented to Datuk Mahmood Osman Merican and Tan Sri Sr. Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman while Professor Emeritus titles were conferred to Datuk Goh Khean Lee, Datuk Norma Mansor and Ir Masjuki Hassan.

Meanwhile, Izzudin Aman Shah, 23, from the engineering faculty and Chong Jing Sheng, 23, from the science faculty were selected as recipients of the Royal Education Award.

According to a statement issued by UM, Izzudin graduated in mechanical engineering with a 3.78 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) while Chong completed his Actuarial Science studies with a CGPA of 3.93.

“I feel very grateful and am proud of my achievement. It would not have been easy without the support of my parents, siblings, lecturers, fellow students,” said Izzudin who is a former Malay College Kuala Kangsar student from Kuala Pilah.

Chong who grew up in Layang-Layang, Johor said he owed his success to his lecturers adding that good time management was also important.

“I also put a lot of effort on my research and studied consistently. I am honoured to receive the award,” he added. — Bernama